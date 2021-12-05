iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average of $272.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $220.99 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

