Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRM opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $78.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.23. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

