J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 270 ($3.53).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 278.20 ($3.63) on Friday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 208.50 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 292.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 286.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

