Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $58,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $154.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.89.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

