Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an in-line rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

JXN stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.83. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $36.74.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $282,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $58,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.