James Craigie Sells 11,704 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $92.33 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,957,000 after buying an additional 205,523 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.