Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

VNLA opened at $49.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.