JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.20 ($27.50) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.82 ($25.93).

EPA:DEC opened at €22.92 ($26.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.41. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($41.93).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

