Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of DCI opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Donaldson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

