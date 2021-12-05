Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €85.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.20 ($93.41).

ETR:BAS opened at €58.40 ($66.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 1-year low of €59.59 ($67.72) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($82.82).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

