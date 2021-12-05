Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Worley in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Get Worley alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Worley has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $10.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.