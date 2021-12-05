Jerry Randall Buys 100,000 Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) insider Jerry Randall acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,727.72).

LON VLG opened at GBX 34.75 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. Venture Life Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 33.31 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.58. The firm has a market cap of £43.73 million and a P/E ratio of 115.83.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

