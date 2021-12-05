Jerry Randall Buys 100,000 Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) insider Jerry Randall acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,727.72).
LON VLG opened at GBX 34.75 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. Venture Life Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 33.31 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.58. The firm has a market cap of £43.73 million and a P/E ratio of 115.83.
Venture Life Group Company Profile
