JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,535 shares of company stock worth $12,397,289. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $60,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 964.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 0.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

