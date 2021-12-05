JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 109 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 109 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.93.

Saia stock opened at $318.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.16 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

