JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 80 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 351,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,774,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Apple by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Apple by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 136,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $144.45. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $170.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.02.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

