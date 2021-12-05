Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 150 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,511,000 after buying an additional 434,490 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,045,000 after buying an additional 302,031 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $103.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.41 and a 1-year high of $108.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

