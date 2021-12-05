Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.32 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average is $174.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.