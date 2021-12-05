Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $270.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $249.88 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

