Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 339,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

