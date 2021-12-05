Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $19,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

