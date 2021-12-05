Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92.

