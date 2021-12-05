John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 20th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years.
Shares of HPI opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $22.13.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
