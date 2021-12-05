John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 20th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years.

Shares of HPI opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund were worth $18,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

