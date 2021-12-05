John Nelligan Sells 6,897 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTOR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 27.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 671,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 145,616 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 47.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Meritor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 376.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 143,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 67.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 217,262 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

