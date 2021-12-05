Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT opened at $266.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

