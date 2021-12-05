Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

DBTX stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Reid acquired 10,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.