Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) shares fell 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 5,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 11,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Juventus Football Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.80 ($0.91) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

