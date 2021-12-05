Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kadant were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth $237,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $439,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,835 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KAI stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.27 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

