Kalmar (KALM) Hits One Day Volume of $36,827.00

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $36,827.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00003328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.12 or 0.08333935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00082832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,286.66 or 0.99041541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002614 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,286,814 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

