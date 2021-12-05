KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) CFO Purchases $100,288.25 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE KBR opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 1.28.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in KBR by 17.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its stake in KBR by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 216.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
