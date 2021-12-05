KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) CFO Purchases $100,288.25 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE KBR opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in KBR by 17.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its stake in KBR by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 216.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

