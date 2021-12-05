Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $22,637.15 and $12.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00049713 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

