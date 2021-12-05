Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in November

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,783,900 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 2,234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.8 days.

KPELF stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Keppel has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

Get Keppel alerts:

About Keppel

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.