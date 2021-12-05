Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,187 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

