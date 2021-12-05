Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 435.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,602 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.