Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Target by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $247.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.70. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

