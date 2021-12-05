Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $110.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

