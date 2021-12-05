Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

