KeyCorp Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $230.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMBA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.14.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.15 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after acquiring an additional 183,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after acquiring an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

