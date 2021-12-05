KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $22.41 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.