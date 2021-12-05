KeyCorp Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $75.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.06.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.98. nCino has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,503 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of nCino by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in nCino by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nCino by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

