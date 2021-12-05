Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KXSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $141.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

