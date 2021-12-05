Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Get Kion Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.46.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.