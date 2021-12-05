Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $44,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

PSCH opened at $167.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $155.84 and a one year high of $199.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.34.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

