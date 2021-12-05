Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $45,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONON stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

