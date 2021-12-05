Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $50,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,165,000 after acquiring an additional 539,506 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 61.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,982,000 after acquiring an additional 526,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,245,194 shares of company stock worth $87,408,199 over the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.91 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

