Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NREF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a market cap of $195.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 904.42, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

