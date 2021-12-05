Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,950 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $199,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSL stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

GSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

