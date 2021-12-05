Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,254 VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 750,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $21.73 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

