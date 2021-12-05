Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Up to $58.43

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.43, but opened at $63.29. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRUS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $570.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

