Kurt Knight Sells 18,095 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $278,404.50.

Shares of AMWL opened at $6.08 on Friday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

