Kurt Knight Sells 18,095 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $278,404.50.
Shares of AMWL opened at $6.08 on Friday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
