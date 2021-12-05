La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $664,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,077,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

